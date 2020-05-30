FERGUSON, Josephine Margaret June 30, 1919 - May 14, 2020 J. Margaret Ferguson passed away peacefully in her sleep at Mount Saint Mary Hospital, just shy of her 101st birthday. She was predeceased by her husband Bill in 2004, her daughter Jill Huk in 2008, and her son-in-law Steve Huk in 2020. Marg was born in Edmonton, AB, the youngest and last survivor of 8 children born to Valentine and Elizabeth Pailer. She leaves behind her son Dale and his wife Valmae, granddaughters Brie and Babbette and their families in Australia; Nathalie in Penticton; Kay Davis and husband Mike in Texas, and grandson Bryan and wife Angie in Calgary. She was the proud great-grandmother to Chardonnay, Chavez, Evan, and Victoria. Also mourning her loss are in-laws, as well as many nieces, grand-nieces, nephews, and grand-nephews, on both the Pailer and Ferguson sides of the family. Marg married her husband Bill in Edmonton on June 7, 1939. They lived for a time in Provost, AB and in Fort St. John, BC before settling in Red Deer to raise their family. Upon retirement, they moved to BC, living in Peachland for several years, then moved to the Fraser Valley where they enjoyed golf, bridge, crib, and cheering on the Edmonton Eskimos. In 2009, Marg moved to Victoria and enjoyed many healthy and active years living at Carlton House, where she enjoyed bridge games, doing her daily crossword puzzles, and frequently beat family members at crib. She golfed on her 96th birthday. Marg was an avid reader, and in her younger years was a weaver and knitter. Her family gathered last year to celebrate her 100th birthday. Marg was strong-willed, but had an easy-going personality, and wore an ever-present smile. She had a wonderful sense of humour and always enjoyed a good laugh. She frequently stated, "if you want to stay healthy, stay away from doctors!" She will be sadly missed by her extended family. She will be interred in the family niche with Bill at the Chilliwack Cemetery at a time in the future when the family may once again gather to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.