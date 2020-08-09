Josephine (Josie) passed away peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, Victoria. B.C. Josie, was one of 14 children born to Elizabeth (Beamish) and Albert Ward in Deptford District of London, England.



She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Paul Moran, on Oct. 7th 2010 and daughter Anne on Nov. 19th 2016. Josie cared deeply for her family and will be forever remembered and missed by her children, Brian, (Sherry). Denise (Ron). David, (Colleen). Joseph, (Nancie). Michael, (Debbie), 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.



Born just after the 1st World War and growing up through the Great Depression, Josie still managed to stand out as someone special. Following a brief modeling career with Vogue fashion magazine, Josie joined the Women's Land Army helping out on a farm in south England. During this time Josie met and fell in love with Paul Moran a young Canadian Soldier in training nearby and in 1943 they were married in London prior to Paul leaving to rejoin the war effort. In 1945 with the war over Josie and daughter Anne left for Canada where they would reunite with Paul and start a new life. In 1962 Josie, Paul and family left the prairies for Victoria B.C. Josie once had the honor to serve Queen Elizabeth High Tea at the Empress Hotel. Josie and Paul loved to travel visiting Australia, Japan, Europe, India and throughout the U.S.



Due to COVID-19, A small family only service will be held at this time, with a family memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.



Thanks to the Assisted Living staff of Luther Court for caring for Mom, and to Dr. Brown and the nursing staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital for their excellent care.



