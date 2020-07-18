LENNOX, Josephine ("Jo") Yvonne Margaret (nee Hovelaque)



Passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC on July 11th, 2020 and is survived by her loving family: sons Jamie (Val) and Angus (Lily), grandchildren Mitchell, Bryan and Nicholas.



Jo was born in 1925 in Victoria BC. Shortly after her family moved to Vargas Island near Tofino BC where she spent the first seven years of her life. Later her family moved to Duncan so that Jo could attend Queen Margaret's school then on to Victoria to attend Victoria College, followed by UBC and then the University of Toronto graduating as a librarian.



After meeting and marrying her husband Bernard Lennox in Victoria they purchased a small farm in Metchosin. Together they had three sons (Jamie, Bruce and Angus). Jo's early days growing up on Vargas made her a very independent person that could easily navigate life's many challenges. Jo was always busy, raising a family, attending to the farm and creating her beautiful flower gardens that she loved. Later in life when the kids were grown, she got her real estate licence and helped many people both buy and sell properties throughout Victoria. Jo was an incredibly unique person that could easily work on the farm, review legal documents or create beautiful pottery, jewelry and flower arrangements. Regardless of the many difficulties of life, Jo never complained. Always complimentary and went out of her way to help all the people she crossed paths with.



Special thanks to Wally Wood and the many friends and caregivers that helped and cared for Jo in the later years of her life. Your help and caring were appreciated by Mom and the family beyond words.



A private family celebration of life will be held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a registered charity.



