TINGA, Joshua Caleb Joshua Caleb Tinga passed away on January 30, 2020 at the age of 34. Some of Joshua's passions were camping with his buddies and enjoying a good BBQ. With his multitude of life long health issues he remained bright in spirit and was always up for a good laugh. He is survived by his mother Naomi, sisters Jacqueline (Lyle) + Elizabeth; brothers Nolan (Lisa) + Levi (Laura) and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Jack and brothers Marnix + Blaine. Funeral service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel 1803 Quadra Street on Monday, February 10 at 2:00PM. Reception to follow at the family home 2815 Austin Avenue.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
