D'LORGE, Joshua August 26, 1979 - November 11, 2020 Sad and grief stricken, Joshua's family and friends mourn our loss of his life, a gentle young man who meant so much to so many. Joshua was a beloved son to his mom Viola D'Lorge, and his dad Jim Griffin. He also leaves behind his sister Jessika D'Lorge-Harnisch, her husband Kai, daughters Ophelia and Aurora; brother Jacob Griffin, his wife Jordan, son Kenzo; three half siblings Megan, Michael and Matthew Griffin, and a stepmother Su Phillips; his extended family of more than 15 aunts and uncles, a cousin to so many, as well as his nana, Dorothy Large; his close friends Shannon, Jeremy, Rosa, and Mary, along with the many other friends whose lives he impacted with his kind heart. Joshua was predeceased by his 'best friend' and Grandad, Walter Large in 2018. Joshua's life was full of camping trips, road trips, trips to Hawaii, Arizona, California, Alaska, Germany and Ibiza. He documented his travels with an extensive gallery of pictures, also his way to record most of his life experiences. Joshua was a man who liked to do things properly, orderly, and with care. He graduated from Mt. Doug Secondary School, and he was always looking to improve himself, whether it was taking a woodworking or landscaping program at Camosun College, Camera & Photography classes and Horticulture sessions at Royal Roads, or chefs training at Spectrum High School. Joshua also enjoyed his working experiences at Thrifty Foods, BC Ferries, Burnside Daycare Centre (he loved the kids), and also being able to apply some woodworking skills that he developed, doing construction duties at projects for Liquor Plus stores and other commercial and residential sites. Building things gave Joshua pleasure and a sense of accomplishment. He worked on various construction projects for his uncle with his friend and mentor Doug. He enjoyed landscaping work on family properties. Joshua read books on self improvement, sports, fiction, and biographies; he was always doing his very best. He found journaling helped him to gather his thoughts and express his emotions when he could not find the words. Joshua's greatest passion was swimming, specifically at his grandparents' home on Prospect Lake. Diving off the tower, wakeboarding, innertubing; lake life was the best for him. Joshua loved the glorious summertime and just being home with the family - lots of family and friends at home on Prospect Lake. Those were the best years. He loved playing mini golf and Mario Kart with his friends Shannon and Jeremy. He was a fantastic crib player and played Uno with his nieces. Joshua loved to build elaborate Lego sets, a favourite play-time activity from his younger years with his brother Jacob. He also enjoyed cheering on his brothers Michael and Matthew during their many sporting events throughout high school and university, and also attended so many other basketball games. His love of animals, specifically dogs and his roommate's cat Milo, brought so much joy, fun, and happiness to his life. Joshua has a large and loving family who has always cared and offered unconditional love and support, and he returned the love tenfold unconditionally. He just wanted to be part of the family he loved to the very end. Joshua you will be missed so incredibly by all who knew him, all whose lives he touched, and all who loved him. You are a beautiful soul with an authentic heart. You have found your peace in this life. As you walk in your calm with grandad, know how much you are truly, deeply, and forever loved. A service will be held for family only at this time. A public memorial will take place sometime in the New Year. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Connections Place, here in Victoria. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com