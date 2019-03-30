van der HORDEN, Joshua Douglas Joshua went to be with his Lord and Saviour on March 14, 2019. His Mom, Cheryl van der Horden, invites family and friends to join in a Celebration of Joshua's Life on April 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Victoria Church of the Nazarene, 4277 Quadra Street, Victoria, B.C. All are welcome. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua van der Horden.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019