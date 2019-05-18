REIMER, Joy Sadly, Joy left us on April 7, 2019. She is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews who all loved their Auntie Joy, and many wonderful friends. Joy was predeceased by her loving husband George in 2008. Joy was known to love any social occasion and never shied away from singing a song or two. Joy worked for the Hudson's Bay in Surrey and in Victoria and she truly loved her job and her coworkers. Please join us for a toast to Joy on Sunday June 9th between 3pm and 5pm at Highgate Lodge, 1538 Cedar Hill X Rd.





