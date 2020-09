STORY-REID, Joy B. On Friday, September 11th, 2020 Joy passed away peacefully, comfortable and without regrets in her 100th year. She will be much missed by family and friends. The family wishes to thank Dr. A. Marsh and the excellent staff at Sidney All Care for the care and love they showed Joy over the past 2 years. WE WILL MISS HER TERRIBLY R.I.P MOM/NANA JOY