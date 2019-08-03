It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Joyce Goodridge, at the age of 87 years.
Joyce was born and raised in Alberta and moved from Edmonton to Victoria in 1973. Knitting was her passion as well as her adventure for travel. Family have shared many hours around the table talking, laughing and looking for just one more piece of a puzzle before heading home.
She loved her family deeply and is lovingly remembered by her husband Edward, her children: Brian (Deb), Glenn (Lesley), Rick (Linda), Wendy, Brad (Anne), Brian, Bruce; her grandchildren: Roger, Carly (Dave), Robyn (Peter), Julianna, Elizabeth (Carlo), Robyn, and great grandchildren: Aylan, Rowyn, Moria and Annie. Joyce is also survived by her brother Ken (Mary) along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to the staff and volunteers at Victoria Hospice for the care Joyce received during her final days.
By request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Times Colonist on Aug. 3, 2019