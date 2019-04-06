Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Alice Prescott. View Sign

PRESCOTT, Joyce Alice (nee Patrick) October 1, 1930 - March 27, 2019 Mom passed away on Wednesday, March 27 in the late afternoon at Mount Tolmie Hospital, her home while she lived with dementia these past seven years. She was predeceased by her husband Les, in October 2011, her sister Betty McCormick, in January 2017 and Betty's husband Alan, in December 2017. As is always the case, parents pass leaving many memories for the rest of us to recall in their absence. Mom thoughtfully has left us with memories of pies of all descriptions, washing Mondays, ironing Tuesdays, shopping Wednesdays, baking Thursdays, and vacuuming Fridays, while her sons, Don, Doug and Dave were off at school. During that time she also managed to keep us in a constant supply of canaries, managed to feed us wieners and beans every Saturday at lunch, and hamburgers every Saturday for supper. Family was front and foremost at all times for Mom. Later that family grew through marriages to include Kumiko, Beverly, Lynne and Linda, and grandchildren, Nick, Julie, Chris, Yoko, Jason, Kathryn and Alex, all of whom benefited from her love and genuine kindness. Time marched on and great-grandchildren began to fill Mom's life; Amber, Zoe, Hailey, Tyler, Ethyn, and Logan, all were known by and loved by Mom; and the almost born twins, although not quite known, would certainly have been loved a great deal. As the family grew new memories were given, most notably the 'Big Four' dinners, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's and Easter, where the growing group got to enjoy the most delicious meals ever in a house slightly too small and definitely too warm. Mom also leaves to mourn her brother Bob Patrick, sisters Barbara and Lynn Custance, and through marriages Sheila Patrick, Barry and Keith Custance, and many, many nieces and nephews. Mom's family wishes to thank the staff of Mt. Tolmie Hospital. They took such great care of our mom, we were so very lucky that mom got placed into their excellent care. No service at mom's request. A gathering for the family will be arranged at a future date. Donations to Eldercare if you wish.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019

