NICOLSON, Joyce Anne (nee Taylor) May 9, 1931 - March 2, 2019 Joyce, wife for 59 years to Bill, Mum to Joanne and Dave (Karen), grandmother to Marah and Taylor, relative and friend to many, left this earth after a brief illness to be with her parents (Margaret and Dave) and friends that went before her. Strong and determined to the end, it was Joyce who called the shots and decided she was done fighting the good fight. She said her goodbyes to the family on Friday and slipped away peacefully on Saturday. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 am. If you cannot make the celebration, please have a piece of chocolate or cake, or a sip of her favourite drink (Fresca) in her honour. In lieu of flowers, if you would like, donations could be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at







