BARNDEN, Joyce (nee Stiles) 1922 - 2019 Passed away at the age of 96. She was the wife of the late Roy Barnden. Joyce leaves behind her cherished sons Norman (Jacinta), Peter (Carol) and step-son Glen (Mary) and step-daughter Debbie (Bruno) as well as her adored grandchildren, Angela, Erin and Michael. Joyce also leaves 5 great-grandchildren, her special friend Richard Litt, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her sister Norma (late Jack Price) and her half sister Jeanne Doucette. Joyce was born in Moncton, New Brunswick, spent some of her teenage years in England, returned to New Brunswick just before the war and then later moved to Toronto as a young woman. She married and had two children there, eventually moving west to her beloved Victoria, where she lived the rest of her life. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services (4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria). In lieu of flowers, any donations to the SPCA in memory of Joyce would be appreciated.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 10 to July 13, 2019
