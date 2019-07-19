Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce BYRNELL. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

The batteries for our energized little Momma, Oma and friend, finally ran out. Mom passed away quietly and peacefully, in the presence of her loving family, including son-in-law Dave (Anne).



For the last few years, Mom resided at Oak Bay Lodge. The family wishes to thank every staff member there, for the kind, compassionate care you provide. Thanks also to her weekly companion, Rose. Knowing Mom was in your capable hands provided great comfort to her and to her family.



Mom was born in Calgary, March 16, 1928 to Ira and Jane Ward, an elder sister to Irene. As a young woman, she worked as a "dummy" for the Calgary Herald, something we never tired of teasing her about. In 1948 she married Roy, a Canadian soldier and bore three daughters. Teddii, Lena (deceased at birth) and Louise. When the marriage ended, she began life as a single mom working for several doctors' offices and then as a unit clerk at VGH until her retirement. Mom's second marriage gave her an abiding kinship with Tracey (Richard) and Brad. In 1980 Mom met the love of her life, George Byrnell. They remained happily married until his passing in 2007, leaving her to miss him for the rest of her life.



She kept herself busy with crafts, sewing, playing the ukulele, creating stained glass art and gardening. Her Christmas village was legendary. Among her many talents, she could make a nickel last like a dime.



Mom measured her wealth in her family: her "girls", Teddii (Merv) and Louise (Dominic). Her grandchildren, Crispin (Lorien), Lorelei (Christopher); Vicki (Tony) and Christopher (Nicole). Great grandchildren, Zack, Zoe, Kaitlin (Ryan), Mac (predeceased), Dominique (George), Philip, Chloe, Hayley, Brody, Claira, Avery, Brooke and Emily. She also has two great great grandchildren she didn't have the opportunity to meet, Calvin and Davey.



Mom credited her resilience in the face of much adversity to her lifelong faith. Unity Victoria became her spiritual home, which she and George shared. Her heaven on earth was time spent with family, friends, pets, sitting by the pond in her beautiful garden and lengthy holidays in Hawaii.



We will gather to remember and celebrate Joyce's life 2pm, Tuesday July 30th, 2019 at First Memorial 4725 Falaise Drive.

