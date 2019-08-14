PEMBERTON, Joyce Dianne (nee Price) Born May 26, 1941 passed away peacefully with her family at her side on July 18, 2019. Joyce leaves behind her 5 daughters, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. Her brother Charlie and her nephew and nieces. She will always be loved and forever missed. Private Celebration of Life for family and close friends will be held August 24th. Please contact one of the daughters for time and location.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019