With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Joyce Doreen Anderson at her home on May 21st in her 94th year. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Jim and her brothers, Kenneth and Jack. Joyce is survived by her sisters Shirley and Ivadelle, her daughters Linda and Brenda, her granddaughters Sheena and Kirsti and her great-grandchildren Sawyer, Julia, Harrison and Everly.



Joyce was born in Saskatoon to Granville and Ruth Harris, the first of five children. She was raised in the small village of Aylesbury, Saskatchewan and attended the University of Saskatchewan where she studied pharmacy. She had a long career in that profession, ending up as an associate at Shopper’s Drug Mart. She and her first husband moved to Victoria in 1950 and she helped run the Atlas Coffee Shop on Yates Street, as well as working at Cunningham Drug Store.



Joyce had boundless energy, living life to the fullest. She often used this energy in the service of others. After retirement, her calendar was full from morning until late at night. Joyce was a born leader. She was a member of the Siroptimists and took her turn as president. She served as Vice President of the Colwood Golf Course. For many years she canvassed for the United Way and served on the board. She organized bridge functions for charity, volunteered for a time at the Cancer Society and she gave blood regularly. Joyce brought commitment, genuine interest and enthusiasm to any organization she joined and often played a leadership role in each committee in which she served. Her zest for life and her thirst to engage created an enviably large network of friends and colleagues.



Golf, bridge and gardening were her passions. She was an avid competitor, playing to win. She spent many happy hours tending her garden at her beautiful home with a wonderful view. She and her husband went on many wonderful trips. She also loved spending time at her cabin at Shawnigan Lake swimming, water skiing and roasting in the sauna. She cherished her grandchildren, and they her.



Joyce will be remembered as an independent, forceful person who would never shy away from a challenge, let fairness go uncontested, or pass an opportunity to help anyone in need. Joyce lived a full life with determination, courage, kindness, style, with true friendships and the love of her family. She will be sorely missed.



Joyce’s family would like to thank the many family members and friends who supported them during this time, as well as the many professionals, especially Elaine and Dr. Stuart Bax.



Donations gratefully accepted to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Joyce’s ashes will be placed next her later husband, Jim at Hadley Park. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no service. Instead, we remember Joyce each day in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store