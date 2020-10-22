1/1
Joyce E. HAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Ethel (Glenn) Ham, born in Lousana AB on March 16, 1926, passed peacefully in the early hours of October 10, 2020.

Joyce was predeceased by her parents Ethel and James Glenn, husband Gerald (Jerry) Frederick Ham, infant son Lawrence Gerald, brother Robert (Dorothy) and sister Pearl (Bill) Edmunds.

She is survived by her sister Barbara Glenn, daughter Karen (Bill) Lacroix, and sons Douglas (Diana) and David (Kitty), 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, and their families.

Mom was born in rural Alberta and moved to Calgary and later Langford BC in her teens. There she met and married Jerry in 1946, and raised their family in the vicinity, including Weir's Beach, Metchosin. After 10 years as snowbirds they settled in Abbotsford in 1988. She resided in St Albert AB, near Karen, before her passing. Mom's sense of family and strong work ethic was appreciated by all who knew her, including her many close friends at Zarah Temple #72, Daughters of the Nile, where she was a member for 49 years. In lieu of flowers please consider supporting Shriners Hospitals for Children through daughtersofthenile.com/charitable-giving. There will be a Memorial gathering for Joyce next year as Covid protocols allow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 22 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved