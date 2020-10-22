Joyce Ethel (Glenn) Ham, born in Lousana AB on March 16, 1926, passed peacefully in the early hours of October 10, 2020.
Joyce was predeceased by her parents Ethel and James Glenn, husband Gerald (Jerry) Frederick Ham, infant son Lawrence Gerald, brother Robert (Dorothy) and sister Pearl (Bill) Edmunds.
She is survived by her sister Barbara Glenn, daughter Karen (Bill) Lacroix, and sons Douglas (Diana) and David (Kitty), 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, and their families.
Mom was born in rural Alberta and moved to Calgary and later Langford BC in her teens. There she met and married Jerry in 1946, and raised their family in the vicinity, including Weir's Beach, Metchosin. After 10 years as snowbirds they settled in Abbotsford in 1988. She resided in St Albert AB, near Karen, before her passing. Mom's sense of family and strong work ethic was appreciated by all who knew her, including her many close friends at Zarah Temple #72, Daughters of the Nile, where she was a member for 49 years. In lieu of flowers please consider supporting Shriners Hospitals for Children through daughtersofthenile.com/charitable-giving
. There will be a Memorial gathering for Joyce next year as Covid protocols allow.