Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce E. (Stroudley) McGregor. View Sign Obituary

Joyce lived as colourful a life as the incredible garden that she created every Spring.



Joyce was born in Paget, Bermuda and grew up in London. As WW2 unfolded, a young Joyce contributed to the war effort by recording and posting the names of lives lost. Her mother, sister Oojie, and Joyce later opened their home to "the boys" during the war years taking in soldiers who were on leave. Joyce's proficiency at shorthand and typing lay the groundwork for securing executive administrative positions with the Pakistan Embassy in Washington followed by the Pakistan High Commission in Britain (where she would meet her future husband, Maurice). Maurice, appointed as the first Managing Director of the emerging Pakistan International Airlines, asked Joyce to become his Executive Secretary. They married soon after and moved to Victoria in 1956. While supporting Maurice through his numerous business ventures, Joyce continued to pursue her many interests. She was a very private person who did not seek recognition but if you were fortunate enough, you might get a glimpse of, or receive a gift of, her incredible embroidery, knitting and crocheting. Her greatest pleasures (aside from her rescued cats) may have been cooking and gardening. Her kitchen cupboards held an array of spices which spoke to her love of producing mouth watering curries, roast beef dinners and her specialties of sausage rolls and apple pies. Every Spring you would find Joyce on her hands and knees in her garden turning the soil and planting a carefully thought out abundance of blooms of all colours. Later in life, following the death of Maurice, she realized a love for caring for rescued cats. Charlie, Beanie, Misty and Tinka enjoyed longer, happier lives thanks to Joyce's care.



Joyce will be truly missed for her indomitable spirit. She leaves many friends and family members to remember her with love and admiration.



No service by request. Donations gratefully accepted in Joyce's memory at Cat's Cradle Animal Rescue in Victoria.

Joyce lived as colourful a life as the incredible garden that she created every Spring.Joyce was born in Paget, Bermuda and grew up in London. As WW2 unfolded, a young Joyce contributed to the war effort by recording and posting the names of lives lost. Her mother, sister Oojie, and Joyce later opened their home to "the boys" during the war years taking in soldiers who were on leave. Joyce's proficiency at shorthand and typing lay the groundwork for securing executive administrative positions with the Pakistan Embassy in Washington followed by the Pakistan High Commission in Britain (where she would meet her future husband, Maurice). Maurice, appointed as the first Managing Director of the emerging Pakistan International Airlines, asked Joyce to become his Executive Secretary. They married soon after and moved to Victoria in 1956. While supporting Maurice through his numerous business ventures, Joyce continued to pursue her many interests. She was a very private person who did not seek recognition but if you were fortunate enough, you might get a glimpse of, or receive a gift of, her incredible embroidery, knitting and crocheting. Her greatest pleasures (aside from her rescued cats) may have been cooking and gardening. Her kitchen cupboards held an array of spices which spoke to her love of producing mouth watering curries, roast beef dinners and her specialties of sausage rolls and apple pies. Every Spring you would find Joyce on her hands and knees in her garden turning the soil and planting a carefully thought out abundance of blooms of all colours. Later in life, following the death of Maurice, she realized a love for caring for rescued cats. Charlie, Beanie, Misty and Tinka enjoyed longer, happier lives thanks to Joyce's care.Joyce will be truly missed for her indomitable spirit. She leaves many friends and family members to remember her with love and admiration.No service by request. Donations gratefully accepted in Joyce's memory at Cat's Cradle Animal Rescue in Victoria. http://catscradleanimalrescue.com/ Published in The Times Colonist on May 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close