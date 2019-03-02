Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Eleanor Brookbank. View Sign

BROOKBANK, Joyce Eleanor (nee Richards) June 5, 1931 - February 23, 2019 It is with sadness that we announce Joyce's passing. We will miss her kindness, her generosity, her quick wit and her love. Joyce was born in Moose Jaw, Sask. She moved to Victoria, B.C. with her family when she was five years old. Joyce is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ray; her daughter, Laurie and her son, Steve (Sherry) and her grandsons, Nathan and Joshua. She is survived by her sister-in-laws Arlene Richards and Catherine Berger along with her cousins Babs Reader, Sheridan Elston, Gordon (Pam) Adams and Earnest (Laurel) Richards. Joyce shared many happy times with her family and her friends. Nieces and nephews have special memories of their Auntie Joyce. Joyce was pre-deceased by her parents Doris and Ron and her brother, Ted (2011). Joyce was the Executive Director of T.A.V.I. (Tourist Association of Vancouver Island) from 1979 - 1996. She was the first woman to become a Regional Tourism Director (Region #1) in B.C. Joyce was highly respected in the industry. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Eden Gardens Care Facility, particularly the staff in her Cypress Neighbourhood as well as to the previous staff in Nelson Wing at Nanaimo Travellers Lodge. Sincere thanks to Dr. Stephen Beerman for his care over many years. No service by Joyce's request. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations in Joyce's memory may be made to Eden Gardens or to the Alzheimer's Society of B.C.





