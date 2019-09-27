Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Eva Scott. View Sign Obituary

SCOTT, Joyce Eva (nee Mahon) After 85 years our mom peacefully passed away with our dad by her side. Born in Shanghai April 5, 1934. She spent 2 1/2 years in a concentration camp and then immigrated to Victoria at the age of 11. Mom married our dad Tom in 1952 and went on to raise 5 sons. She leaves behind Bud and Patty, Derek and Deb, Larry and Sharon, Rory and Cathy, and Terry and Sarah. Momma also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; as well as her siblings Marjorie, Charlie and Dennis. Our mom was an amazing lady who taught us that kindness, compassion, love, respect and hard work make us better persons. Maybe that's why Mom loved the farm life. Special thanks goes to Saanich peninsula hospital staff and the staff of palliative care. We love you Mom and will miss you forever. At mom's request there will be a family gathering at a later date. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019

