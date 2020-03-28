Joyce passed away peacefully at Amica House, Victoria on February 28, 2020, having just reached her 91st birthday. Joyce was born in Hankow, China, the only beloved child of Helen (Ella) Hepburn (nee Kay) & William Buchanan. This intelligent, travel-loving, amateur historian & retired librarian will be missed by her family in the UK, her friends, Joy, Anne, Dafeny & Mary, her former gardening friends from Government House, neighbours at Bickerton Court & her companions in the later years, Carole & Jan. Thanks to Douglas House staff for their heartfelt care. There will be no service by request.
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020