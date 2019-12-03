Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Harper. View Sign Obituary

Joyce was born in Salmon Arm, BC and died in Victoria. She was the only child of Joshua Kilner and Gertrude (nee Wood) who farmed in Canoe, BC. Her memories of growing up in Canoe remained vivid to the very end. Joyce graduated from McEwan-Wilkie Business College in Vernon, May 1945 & moved to Victoria, BC soon after. She worked for the Queen’s Printers where she met Les Harper. They married in Canoe August 1959. Joyce was active in the weaving community, a member of the Victoria Weaver’s Guild & an accomplished descendant of generations of West Yorkshire hand-loom weavers. She was also proficient in many other fabric crafts and in flower arranging. Joyce was active in the United Church community in Oak Bay and Cadboro Bay & was a long-time editor for the Family Caregivers Soc. newsletter. She actively supported Les and the Group XIV art community & his set design projects for the local theatre community. Joyce was predeceased by her father Joshua in 1960 & her mother Gertrude in 1977. She is survived by her husband Leslie, cousins in Canada, England & Australia, brother-in-law George (Iris), sister-in-law Stella (Bob), & numerous nephews and nieces. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at St. Charles Manor who looked after her over the past 1.5 years. There will be no service but those who wish to honour Joyce’s memory may donate to the Alzheimer’s Society of BC in her name.

