CALDWELL, Joyce Isabel (nee Barnard) September 25, 1922 – October 9, 2020 With profound sorrow, the family announce Joyce's peaceful passing Friday, October 9, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years Frank, daughter Trish, son Gerry (Donna), grandchildren Robert, Linda (Luke), great-grandchildren Mercedes, Jaydin, Isabel. Predeceased by her mother Julia & father Algie. Joyce, born in Minnedosa, MB, moved with her family as a young girl to Winnipeg where she started dance school. The arts, dance, music, cinema, costume, Broadway & all its glitter quickly became her passion. She worked at Eaton's, tap danced around Winnipeg, & entertained base troops in MB & SK during WWII, before marrying Frank whom she met in grade 9. Married life began in Saskatoon where she taught dance, kept the neighborhood kids in check & made life fun. A master Tap Dancer, her talent beamed from within while performing in her "Chicago" taps. The Caldwell's headed west to Victoria in 1966. She belonged to St. John's Anglican Church for 50+ years. Cherished friendships & memories were nurtured that lasted her lifetime & live on. Joyce was a loving, sincere, gracious Daughter, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Friend. She enjoyed music, hosting dinner parties, animals, gardening, art, style, sewing & much more, was a trailblazer ahead of her time, & exuded a sweet, kind, generous & adventurous heart. Deepest gratitude to her caregivers (Carol & Team, Oak Bay Lodge, Summit & Tyler) for your companionship & comfort through her long journey & to our family of dear friends – it takes a village! Godspeed our Angel, may your brave & beautiful soul fly HIGH; your loving spirit lives on in our hearts forever. On Thursday, October 22, 2020 the family will privately lay Joyce to rest. A future celebration TBA by invite only observing COVID-19 protocols. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of BC.







