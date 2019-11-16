MELIN, Joyce Isabella (McNutt) September 17, 1940 - November 12, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear Joyce who was predeceased by her son Lou and husband of 59 years Dale. Joyce was born and raised in Victoria and is lovingly remembered by her son Tim (Kathy), daughter-in-law Michelle (Mike) and sister Deb; grandchildren Ashley (Justin), Mike (Melissa), Danielle (Dustin), Mitch (Kiah), great-grandchildren; Logan, Karbella, Mia, Emma and Alyson as well as many friends. The family would like to thank Brent Wilson for all of his help this past year and the wonderful staff at Amica on the Gorge. A celebration of life will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel-Colwood, 317 Goldstream Ave at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 with a reception to follow.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019