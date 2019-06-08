Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce J. Woods. View Sign Obituary

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Joyce Jennie Woods. Mom was born in London, England and grew up in Ilford, Essex. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Dora Rosenberg and brothers Basil, Sidney and Percy.



Mom leaves her children, Stephen (Elizabeth) Woods, Darrel (Anke) Woods, Linda Sheridan and Geoffrey (Deborah) Abbott, nine grandchildren, Rebecca, Jennifer, Michael, Matthew, Jonathan, Lora, Marie, Andrea and Claire and nine great grandchildren. Mom has a large family in England with whom she maintained close ties.



Mom met Tommy Woods, a veteran of the First Special Service Forces, in London near the end of WWII. It was love at first sight and they were soon married and, apart from short stays in other locations including Trenton, Ontario, Bergen, Germany, Longue Pointe, Quebec and Victoria, lived in the Dunbar area of Vancouver and raised their family.



After Dad passed in 2003, Mom remained in Vancouver, close to Linda and long term friends. In 2016 she moved to Victoria, home of Steve and Darrel, where she met new friends at Cook Street Village, then Somerset and Douglas House. The Jewish Community Centre senior lunch was a favourite.



Mom enjoyed being a homemaker and spending time with her family and friends. She ensured that special occasions were properly celebrated and the many household guests were well cared for. Her hospitality and interests extended to the neighbourhood and her and Dad's community activities. She enjoyed her garden, long walks and many trips to England.



Our thanks go to the staff and volunteers at the Victoria Hospice who took such good care ensuring Mom was comfortable in her last weeks. Thanks as well to Dr. Jollymore and Colette for their dedicated attention.



Mom was loved and will be missed. At Mom's request there will be no service.

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Joyce Jennie Woods. Mom was born in London, England and grew up in Ilford, Essex. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Dora Rosenberg and brothers Basil, Sidney and Percy.Mom leaves her children, Stephen (Elizabeth) Woods, Darrel (Anke) Woods, Linda Sheridan and Geoffrey (Deborah) Abbott, nine grandchildren, Rebecca, Jennifer, Michael, Matthew, Jonathan, Lora, Marie, Andrea and Claire and nine great grandchildren. Mom has a large family in England with whom she maintained close ties.Mom met Tommy Woods, a veteran of the First Special Service Forces, in London near the end of WWII. It was love at first sight and they were soon married and, apart from short stays in other locations including Trenton, Ontario, Bergen, Germany, Longue Pointe, Quebec and Victoria, lived in the Dunbar area of Vancouver and raised their family.After Dad passed in 2003, Mom remained in Vancouver, close to Linda and long term friends. In 2016 she moved to Victoria, home of Steve and Darrel, where she met new friends at Cook Street Village, then Somerset and Douglas House. The Jewish Community Centre senior lunch was a favourite.Mom enjoyed being a homemaker and spending time with her family and friends. She ensured that special occasions were properly celebrated and the many household guests were well cared for. Her hospitality and interests extended to the neighbourhood and her and Dad's community activities. She enjoyed her garden, long walks and many trips to England.Our thanks go to the staff and volunteers at the Victoria Hospice who took such good care ensuring Mom was comfortable in her last weeks. Thanks as well to Dr. Jollymore and Colette for their dedicated attention.Mom was loved and will be missed. At Mom's request there will be no service. Published in The Times Colonist on June 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close