Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Johnson. View Sign Obituary

JOHNSON, Joyce February 6, 1926 - May 31, 2019 Born at Forres, Moray, Scotland to Geoffrey and Rita Gibbon February 6, 1926. Died May 31, 2019 at age 93 in Victoria BC. Predeceased in 1994 by Richard (Dick) her much loved husband of 45 years. Survived by daughters Valerie Gibson, Heather Plume, and Chris Fitzsimmons Johnson, grandchildren Brent Gibson (Sungmin), Richard Gibson (Melissa), Stephanie Fitzsimmons, and Scott Fitzsimmons (Segolene), great -grandchildren Jack Gibson, Thomas Gibson, and Alexander Gibson. Joyce spent her childhood in Scotland, Cyprus, and England. She joined the WAAF (Womens Auxiliary Air Force) in 1944. She met Dick at RAF Wymeswald in 1946 and they were married in 1949. Dick and Joyce came to Canada in 1957 with two children, one on the way and one dog. They spent the first five years in Victoria, followed by 22 years in Vancouver. On Dick's retirement from BC Hydro in 1985 they came home to Victoria. Joyce valued most her beloved family and many good friends over the years. Her faith and her church were very important to her. She loved the beauty of nature and all animals....especially her dogs and dear Toby Dog who was her devoted companion in her later years. Funeral service at St. Luke Cedar Hill, Saturday June 15th at 4 pm. Flowers gratefully declined. If wished, donation to St. Luke Cedar Hill, 3821 Cedar Hill X Rd, Victoria BC V8P 2M6 or Humane Society International/Canada, 4035 Saint-Ambroise, Suite 320, Montreal, QC H4C 2E1.





JOHNSON, Joyce February 6, 1926 - May 31, 2019 Born at Forres, Moray, Scotland to Geoffrey and Rita Gibbon February 6, 1926. Died May 31, 2019 at age 93 in Victoria BC. Predeceased in 1994 by Richard (Dick) her much loved husband of 45 years. Survived by daughters Valerie Gibson, Heather Plume, and Chris Fitzsimmons Johnson, grandchildren Brent Gibson (Sungmin), Richard Gibson (Melissa), Stephanie Fitzsimmons, and Scott Fitzsimmons (Segolene), great -grandchildren Jack Gibson, Thomas Gibson, and Alexander Gibson. Joyce spent her childhood in Scotland, Cyprus, and England. She joined the WAAF (Womens Auxiliary Air Force) in 1944. She met Dick at RAF Wymeswald in 1946 and they were married in 1949. Dick and Joyce came to Canada in 1957 with two children, one on the way and one dog. They spent the first five years in Victoria, followed by 22 years in Vancouver. On Dick's retirement from BC Hydro in 1985 they came home to Victoria. Joyce valued most her beloved family and many good friends over the years. Her faith and her church were very important to her. She loved the beauty of nature and all animals....especially her dogs and dear Toby Dog who was her devoted companion in her later years. Funeral service at St. Luke Cedar Hill, Saturday June 15th at 4 pm. Flowers gratefully declined. If wished, donation to St. Luke Cedar Hill, 3821 Cedar Hill X Rd, Victoria BC V8P 2M6 or Humane Society International/Canada, 4035 Saint-Ambroise, Suite 320, Montreal, QC H4C 2E1. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 8 to June 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close