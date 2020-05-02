McCOWAN, Joyce M. (nee Whitehead) July 15, 1917 - April 27, 2020 Born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to John and Winifred Whitehead. When two years old, the family moved to Victoria. Joyce attended Margaret Jenkins, Victoria High School, and Sprott Shaw. Joyce had a 35 year exemplary career with the BC Government in the secretarial field. She started with the Criminal Investigation Branch of the BC Police, then moved to the Commissioner's Office, and later finished her career in the Attorney General's Office where she became the Executive Secretary to several Attorney Generals. Joyce was predeceased by her brother David Whitehead (Cecilia), sister Monica Bonnell (Alan) and sister-in-law Gloria Whitehead. She leaves her brother Michael Whitehead and her nieces and nephews Mark Whitehead (Ann), Denise Neigel, Paul Whitehead (Cheryl), Michelle Steadman (Steve), Karen Charbonneau (Norman), Jane Rich (Neil), Sherry Crowder (Tim) and Kim Parker (Trevor); and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Joyce was a true example of a real lady - gracious, kind, benevolent, and devoted to her faith. Her family meant the world to her, as she did to her family. Joyce had many hobbies and interests over the years including travel, sailing, bridge, tailoring, watercolours, and card making. Joyce will be truly missed by all. A service will be announced at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to Our Place Society or the Mustard Seed. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 2 to May 4, 2020.