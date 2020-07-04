1/
Joyce MacLAREN
On June 26th in her 98th year. Predeceased by her husband Kenneth F. and special companion John MacKenzie. Mom is survived by her 5 children Rick (Sherril) Fraser, Barbara (Fred) Wuhrer, Margot (Ted) Swenson, Joan (Michael) Wolfe, Diana (Peter Talavs) MacLaren, 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She had a successful and well thought of career in the Provincial civil service. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Wellesley, Home Instead Senior Care, 6D and 7D North VGH. The family will gather at a later date to celebrate Mom's life. No need to check your watch any more Mom!

Published in The Times Colonist from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
