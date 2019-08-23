Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Margaret Glover. View Sign Obituary

GLOVER, Joyce Margaret Joyce Margaret (nee Whitney) Glover passed away July 12, 2019 at the age of 96. Joy was born June 10, 1923 to Clark and Esther (nee Fossey) Whitney on a farm near Valjean, Saskatchewan, and grew up there with four brothers. She lost her beloved younger brother, Alvin, to a farm accident at a young age and never really got over that loss. She was in the Canadian Women's Army Corp in World War II in her early 20's serving overseas in England. Joy married Percy Colin Glover in 1946 and lived in Grand Forks, BC for 5 years where her two older children were born, before moving to Victoria in 1951 where she and Colin raised their three children. Her favorite pastimes included: accomplished knitter, seamstress (sewing), avid reader, master bridge player (she received her Life Master Certificate in 1983). She also enjoyed gardening, puzzles, doing crosswords and Bingo. She was a member of First Metropolitan United Church for many years, and also a member of the Gyro Club (Gyrettes) of Victoria. She leaves behind daughter, Wendy Squires (David) of Port Coquitlam, BC, son, Al Glover (Paula Davies) of Vancouver, BC, daughter, Coleen Van Nostrand of Santa Barbara, California, 8 loving grandchildren, and 3 adored great-grandchildren. She spent the last 6 years of her life in Queens Park Care Centre in New Westminster and enjoyed reading, crib games and crossword puzzles up to the last. A private service will be held at the Care Center. Should you wish to write a remembrance, please sign the guest book at:





