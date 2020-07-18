CARR, Joyce Marie Joyce Carr, born December 31, 1944, died unexpectedly on July 6, 2020 at the age of 75 in Victoria, B.C. after surgery at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. Joyce was survived by her life-long childhood forever friends, Stanny, Jean, Yvonne and Moira, childhood Ukrainian dance partner Ernie which carried on with Joyce becoming a life-long Veselka dance member, as well as many other dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents. She attended St. Anne's Academy, Oak Bay Junior and Oak Bay Senior High Schools. Joyce started her professional life as a Health Care Worker at Glendale Lodge, then onto Tillicum Lodge and finally The Lodge at Broadmead with many of her co-workers from Glendale who remained her friends until she retired at age 65 and became a companion and volunteer until March, 2020. Joyce lived in View Royal for many years and made many more friends. She loved to garden and became a member of the View Royal Garden Club, winning many prizes for her vegetables. Joyce loved animals and used to pet sit for several people in both Victoria and Sidney. In her heart, these pets became her own. She enjoyed doing craft projects and knitting with the residents at The Lodge, crafting with her many friends and rock painting and hiding them in nearby parks. She was always on the go doing something for others, having lunch with friends or walking the little dogs she loved to take care of. She would light up a room with her joy-filled nature, humour and love for everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all who had the honour of calling her "friend". Joyce moved to Esquimalt in 2004 where she became a well-liked resident of the complex where her bubbly and caring nature endeared her to everyone she met. She touched the hearts of so many people and was loved by all. A Celebration of her Life with all her friends will be held at a later date when the social restrictions are able to be lifted. No flowers by request. Donations in her memory can be made to the Victoria branch of the S.P.C.A. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com