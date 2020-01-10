Joyce Marie Randle

Service Information
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Parish
Nanaimo, BC
View Map
Obituary

RANDLE, Joyce Marie (née Parlette) On December 27, 2019 at the age of 94, the loving heart of Joyce Randle came to rest. Predeceased by two husbands, Vernon Stone and Allen Randle, her oldest son Roy, and five brothers, Frank, Jim, Neil, Guy and Ross. Mourning her loss are siblings Mary, Ed and Ron, her children, Bruce, Cathy, Verna, Kenny, Valerie (Stones), Donny, Carl, Jeff and Arlene (Randles), numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and friends. Funeral mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Parish in Nanaimo on January 17, 2020 at 'high noon'. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to a charity of your choice.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
