Joyce Marshall, 100, beloved wife, mother, grandmother ("Nana") and great-grandmother, passed away in Sidney, B.C. on 7/20/20. She was predeceased by parents Ernest & Ethel Andrew, husband Edwin James Marshall, infant son Mark Edwin, brothers Harold & Noel Andrew and sisters Marjorie (Madge/Andy) Kennaird, Nancy (Biscoe) Armitage, Gwen Fee.
She is survived by her only child, Elaine Lyttleton (Norm Case), grandchildren Tammy Tinsley (Kenny) Carey Riccitelli (Jeff) of California, Lee Ready (Susan) of Alberta, and great-grandchildren Collin, Camryn, Matthew and Bennett as well as several generations of nieces, nephews.
Born Great Ayton, Yorkshire, on 11/17/1919, Joyce left England in 1926 with her parents and siblings, graduated Mt. Newton High School and married her husband of 42 years, Ed, in 1943. She retired as a school secretary at Royal Oak Junior Secondary. She was active with golf, lawn bowling, Lady Lions, Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary, and Victoria Knitters Guild.
In her last ten years she knitted hundreds of catnip stuffed mice, raising money for Helping Homeless Cats of Victoria. http://www.helpinghomelesscats.com/
. Please continue her support of this non-profit by donating in her name, in lieu of flowers.
Services will be held at Holy Trinity Church in Saanich when the time is right.