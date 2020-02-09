Joyce (Ralph) McNulty (September 05, 1946 - January 21, 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce (Ralph) McNulty.
Obituary

We are deeply saddened by Joyce's sudden passing. Predeceased by dad & mom (Walter & Bella), Joyce leaves her much loved children Leanne & Larry Spelman, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, as well as her 4 sisters and 1 brother. Joyce lead a quiet life and always enjoyed spending time with family. She will be remembered as a loving mom & sister (and wonderful baker!). Our thanks to the doctors who provided care for Joy, first responders, and her long-time landlord Emil. Joyce's family will be celebrating her life privately, she will remain in our hearts forever. Messages of condolence may be left at: www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.