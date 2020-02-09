We are deeply saddened by Joyce's sudden passing. Predeceased by dad & mom (Walter & Bella), Joyce leaves her much loved children Leanne & Larry Spelman, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, as well as her 4 sisters and 1 brother. Joyce lead a quiet life and always enjoyed spending time with family. She will be remembered as a loving mom & sister (and wonderful baker!). Our thanks to the doctors who provided care for Joy, first responders, and her long-time landlord Emil. Joyce's family will be celebrating her life privately, she will remain in our hearts forever. Messages of condolence may be left at: www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 9, 2020