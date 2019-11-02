Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Mildred Ball. View Sign Obituary

BALL, Joyce Mildred (nee Carson) February 27, 1924 - October 19, 2019 Joyce passed away peacefully at Saanich Peninsula Hospital with family by her side. Predeceased by her husband, Denis, sister Leona and brothers Gordon and Victor. She is survived by her nieces Wendy Perry (Dan Waldie) and Anne Carson here in Victoria, B.C. Joyce was born and raised in Selkirk, Manitoba. She moved to Winnipeg where she worked as a Private Secretary at Manitoba Cartage for a number of years. She met and married Denis Ball and they embarked on a life within the NHL, in New York with the Rangers and St. Louis with the Blues. They met many wonderful friends over the years and eventually retired in Palm Springs. They returned home to Winnipeg in 1999, where Denis passed after a time with Alzheimers. Joyce finally decided it was time to move to the coast to be closer to family. She spent the last seven years living independently at The Peninsula in Sidney, B.C. She was truly happy there and made some very special friends. She was a positive, loving and cheerful woman whose smile would light up the room. No service by request. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital especially the nurses and aides who took such special care of Joyce. A special thank you to Kim Erb for her care and friendship to Joyce and the family over the last few years. Donations may be made to the SPCA.





