HAMILTON, Joyce Thurene July 3, 1936 - November 8, 2019 Joyce was born in Haileybury, Ontario on July 3, 1936. She passed away very peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by her parents Thurlow and Velma Guppy. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Clayton (Red) Hamilton, her children Wanda (Dan) Hamilton (London, UK), Catherine (WM) Outhwaite (Qualicum Beach, BC), Victoria (Les) Plant (Victoria, BC), Clayton III (Daphne) Hamilton (Kelowna, BC); grandchildren Peter (Gina) Franz, Christine (Aaron) Mclean, Adam (Bryanna) Outhwaite, Michael (Jade) Outhwaite, Jessica (Josh) Hamilton, Clayton IV (Meagan) Hamilton, Joshua (Danielle) Outhwaite, and Mathew Outhwaite, and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Gloria Rideout (Windsor, Ont) and her friend Junette Adachi. Joyce was raised in Toronto, Ontario. Joy and Clayton were stationed at several bases across Canada before retiring to Qualicum Beach in 1987. Joyce loved her garden and created beautiful flower gardens wherever she lived. She was the founding member of the Qualicum Beach Spinners and weavers. A special thanks for the compassionate care provided by her daughter Catherine, Junette Adachi, Oceanside Palliative care and Dr. John Dalla Lana. A Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held at Parksville Fellowship Baptist Church, 550 Pym St, on November 22, 2019 at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Joyce's name to Samaritans Purse. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 1-877-264-3848 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated"
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019