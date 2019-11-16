Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Thurene Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Parksville Fellowship Baptist Church 550 Pym St View Map Obituary

HAMILTON, Joyce Thurene July 3, 1936 - November 8, 2019 Joyce was born in Haileybury, Ontario on July 3, 1936. She passed away very peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by her parents Thurlow and Velma Guppy. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Clayton (Red) Hamilton, her children Wanda (Dan) Hamilton (London, UK), Catherine (WM) Outhwaite (Qualicum Beach, BC), Victoria (Les) Plant (Victoria, BC), Clayton III (Daphne) Hamilton (Kelowna, BC); grandchildren Peter (Gina) Franz, Christine (Aaron) Mclean, Adam (Bryanna) Outhwaite, Michael (Jade) Outhwaite, Jessica (Josh) Hamilton, Clayton IV (Meagan) Hamilton, Joshua (Danielle) Outhwaite, and Mathew Outhwaite, and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Gloria Rideout (Windsor, Ont) and her friend Junette Adachi. Joyce was raised in Toronto, Ontario. Joy and Clayton were stationed at several bases across Canada before retiring to Qualicum Beach in 1987. Joyce loved her garden and created beautiful flower gardens wherever she lived. She was the founding member of the Qualicum Beach Spinners and weavers. A special thanks for the compassionate care provided by her daughter Catherine, Junette Adachi, Oceanside Palliative care and Dr. John Dalla Lana. A Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held at Parksville Fellowship Baptist Church, 550 Pym St, on November 22, 2019 at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Joyce's name to Samaritans Purse. To send a condolence to the family please visit





HAMILTON, Joyce Thurene July 3, 1936 - November 8, 2019 Joyce was born in Haileybury, Ontario on July 3, 1936. She passed away very peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by her parents Thurlow and Velma Guppy. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Clayton (Red) Hamilton, her children Wanda (Dan) Hamilton (London, UK), Catherine (WM) Outhwaite (Qualicum Beach, BC), Victoria (Les) Plant (Victoria, BC), Clayton III (Daphne) Hamilton (Kelowna, BC); grandchildren Peter (Gina) Franz, Christine (Aaron) Mclean, Adam (Bryanna) Outhwaite, Michael (Jade) Outhwaite, Jessica (Josh) Hamilton, Clayton IV (Meagan) Hamilton, Joshua (Danielle) Outhwaite, and Mathew Outhwaite, and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Gloria Rideout (Windsor, Ont) and her friend Junette Adachi. Joyce was raised in Toronto, Ontario. Joy and Clayton were stationed at several bases across Canada before retiring to Qualicum Beach in 1987. Joyce loved her garden and created beautiful flower gardens wherever she lived. She was the founding member of the Qualicum Beach Spinners and weavers. A special thanks for the compassionate care provided by her daughter Catherine, Junette Adachi, Oceanside Palliative care and Dr. John Dalla Lana. A Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held at Parksville Fellowship Baptist Church, 550 Pym St, on November 22, 2019 at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Joyce's name to Samaritans Purse. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 1-877-264-3848 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated" Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close