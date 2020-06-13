J.R.L. Robins
ROBINS, J.R.L. Bob As seems fitting on the anniversary of D.Day a veteran who proudly volunteered to serve overseas with the South Saskatchewan Regiment quietly slipped away June 6, 2020, at Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead, in Victoria BC. Born in Saskatchewan in 1922, it was natural for him to return to his roots. It was there that he married, raised his family and spent his entire career in Town and Municipal Administration. Always enjoying the Saskatchewan sunshine while relaxing at the family cottage or caring for his horses. After retirement Bob and Annabelle moved to Sidney BC where they alternated their time between Sidney and Yuma, Arizona. Shortly after her passing, he moved into the Beechwood where he made many new friends. He loved music and was actively involved in seasonal concerts, sing-a-longs and was often asked to play his harmonica. He worshipped at St. Johns United Church in North Saanich and was an enthusiastic member of the pie making crew. He made friends easily and was liked and respected by all who knew him. Predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Annabelle and infant grandson Derek, he is survived by his brother Gerald, his four children - Sharon Lafferty ( Randy) Gerald Robins (Jean), Tanis Sommerfeld (Ralph) Darrell Robins (Rose) and his grandchildren Derek and Tessa. Also surviving him is his special and loyal friend Elsie Kennedy. As a lifetime member of the Royal Canadian Legion, they will be asked to help celebrate his life. He will be laid to rest beside Annabelle in Weyburn, Saskatchewan at a later date.



