ÚBEDA, Juan Antonio (Tony) It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Dad and Papa, Juan Antonio Úbeda. Tony passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife and daughter on the evening of November 6th, 2020 in Victoria, B.C. He was 78 years old. Tony was born in Madrid, Spain on March 27th, 1942 and is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Catherine Úbeda (Cathy) and his daughter Pamela Úbeda. He is adoringly remembered by his two young grandchildren Noah and Olive, his son-in-law Johan Bosman and his family in Spain. Tony was a kind, sensitive and quiet man with a great sense of humour. He will be remembered with that classic cheeky grin on his face. He was happiest when using his hands, building things, tinkering with his cars and feeding his dogs treats. He adored his little family; spending time with his grandkids, adventuring with his wife, enjoying the food and wine of his homeland and of course, watching his favourite football team Real Madrid beat FC Barcelona. A private service to honour his life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In order to attend please RVSP McCall Gardens as seating is limited. All others are invited to attend virtually via Zoom. The link to attend virtually is available on Juan's obituary https://www.mccallgardens.com/obituaries/juan-antonio-tony-ubeda
