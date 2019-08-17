LENFESTY, Juanita (nee Perkins) It is with sadness that the family of Juanita announces her peaceful passing in her beloved home at Brentwood Bay. Juanita was predeceased by her parents, her four siblings and her husband, Jack. She leaves her sister-in-law, Sheila Perkins, two nephews, Bradley Perkins and Rick Hobbs, and three nieces, Diana Mumford, Kathryn Grant, and Naida Hobbs, who will remember her with much love. Juanita was born and raised in Victoria and moved to Brentwood Bay when she and Jack married in 1952. She enjoyed a long and happy and creative life, pursuing many hobbies-sewing, knitting, photography, painting, gardening, baking- the products of which she generously shared with her family and friends and for which she received ribbons in many categories at the Saanich Fall Fair every year, even into her nineties. There will be no service, by request. Laurie Salvador, Executrix Salvador, Davis & Co.





