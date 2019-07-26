AITKEN, Juanita Victoria (nee Knott) May 24, 1941 - July 14, 2019 Juanita died suddenly and peacefully in her sleep from a preexisting heart condition at her home in Saanich. A character to all who knew her, Juanita lived her life to the fullest. She loved to shop and to travel. She worked as a bookkeeper, studied Anthropology, and then traveled extensively for many years. Juanita is predeceased by her father, Ernest Knott and her mother, Victoria Knott. She is survived by her son, Chet Aitken; her granddaughter, Ashley Aitken; her father's second wife, Freda Knott; her half-siblings, David Knott and Ayala Johnson (Sam); Ayala's children Madi and Reide; several cousins, and her beloved cat, Lynx. A celebration of her life will take place in the next couple of months. To offer a condolence visit www.earthsoption.com. Donations can be made in her memory to any cat rescue society.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 26 to July 27, 2019