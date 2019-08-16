Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita W.L. Nickels. View Sign Obituary

NICKELS, Juanita W.L. August 9th, 2019 A native of Victoria has "kicked the bucket"! After 85+ years, I am now free of pain at last. I wrote my own obituary and, as everyone knows, I loved to do things my way! I take this opportunity to say how proud I am to have a beautiful and loving daughter and son in law Sheri-Lyn and Ross. I was blessed with two beautiful granddaughters Jennifer (Eric) and Melissa (Raphael) whom I adored and loved "Big as the World". I also leave behind four special adopted grandchildren: Sam, Henry, Bennett and Paige whom I also loved very much and a special adopted daughter in Japan, Miho and her two boys. I have left this earth with a heart full of love and laughter. I loved to dance, clown around and make people laugh and I enjoyed every minute of it. "Miss me a little, but not too long and not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared, miss me but let me go". Good bye everyone; and thanks to all who touched my life. Each of you, even if you were only in it for a short time, made me who I was. Remember: kindness is everything. Juanita was employed with Canada Safeway for 34 years as a clerk-cashier - a true people person. She loved being a member of the Victoria Drill Team and she retired from the team in 1955. A highlight was winning a tray for proficiency and attendance. The family would like to thank the exceptional doctors and nurses at the Victoria General hospital who touched Juanita's life and two close friends, Joyce and Fred for their constant support and friendship during a difficult time. In keeping with Juanita's wishes, no formal service will be held.





NICKELS, Juanita W.L. August 9th, 2019 A native of Victoria has "kicked the bucket"! After 85+ years, I am now free of pain at last. I wrote my own obituary and, as everyone knows, I loved to do things my way! I take this opportunity to say how proud I am to have a beautiful and loving daughter and son in law Sheri-Lyn and Ross. I was blessed with two beautiful granddaughters Jennifer (Eric) and Melissa (Raphael) whom I adored and loved "Big as the World". I also leave behind four special adopted grandchildren: Sam, Henry, Bennett and Paige whom I also loved very much and a special adopted daughter in Japan, Miho and her two boys. I have left this earth with a heart full of love and laughter. I loved to dance, clown around and make people laugh and I enjoyed every minute of it. "Miss me a little, but not too long and not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared, miss me but let me go". Good bye everyone; and thanks to all who touched my life. Each of you, even if you were only in it for a short time, made me who I was. Remember: kindness is everything. Juanita was employed with Canada Safeway for 34 years as a clerk-cashier - a true people person. She loved being a member of the Victoria Drill Team and she retired from the team in 1955. A highlight was winning a tray for proficiency and attendance. The family would like to thank the exceptional doctors and nurses at the Victoria General hospital who touched Juanita's life and two close friends, Joyce and Fred for their constant support and friendship during a difficult time. In keeping with Juanita's wishes, no formal service will be held. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close