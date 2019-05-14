Judy Ball, of Victoria, BC passed away at the age of 76 after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer the previous month. She was born October 11, 1942 in Saskatoon, SK to Nick and Olga Kalytuk.
Judy is survived by her partner of 37 years, Francois Pepin; her son Don (Karen) Ball, her daughter Debbie (Doug) Deverill; and grandchildren Fraser, Mike, Stephanie and Jordan. She leaves behind mother Olga, brother Gerry, sisters Marilyn and Karen (Dale); many aunts, nieces, nephews and extended family. Judy was predeceased by her father Nick and brother Rick Kalytuk.
Judy had a long career in Mortgages and Real Estate with Pemberton Holmes and later worked in Home Care Services for Seniors before retirement.
Judy's favourite pastimes were cooking, waterfront walks, gardening and finding the perfect thrift store treasure. She was happiest preparing meals surrounded by her family, especially over the holidays and in celebration of her Ukrainian heritage. Judy will always be remembered for her deep love of family.
A private Celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date.
Visit https://earthsoption.com to leave condolences for the family or make a donation in Judy's name to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital, Palliative Care unit for their compassionate care of Judy and her family during her final weeks.
Published in The Times Colonist on May 14, 2019