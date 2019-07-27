Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Bradfield Musgrave. View Sign Obituary

MUSGRAVE, Judith Bradfield (nee Stevens) Born April 27, 1926 in Vancouver, gone the crow road July 10, 2019 in Victoria. Predeceased by her husband Edward Lindsay Musgrave (d 1985), and most of her friends and relations: nearly every name in her address book has been X'ed out. She leaves behind her four children - Susan, Tony, Robert and Mary, and many grand-and-great-grand children. Mum attended York House School and worked for years as a secretary/assistant librarian at Oak Bay and Arbutus Junior Secondary. She was a founding member of Goward House in Cadboro Bay. She had lived on Ten Mile Point since 1954. She loved Long Beach, the Caribou, Ireland and Haida Gwaii. She did not love boating. Other than that, she never complained. She was funny, quick, very smart, dignified, kind and generous. She also worried a lot and will be buried with a Connemara marble worry stone - just in case. You pay for these notices by the word, and Mum would not want our inheritance "frittered away" on singing her praises. Slán Abhaile, Mum. We cherish you, and now must go on without you, heavy with life.





