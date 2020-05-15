Judy passed away at Victoria Hospice after a lengthy battle with cancer. Predeceased by her parents Bill and Elsie Harrison and her granddaughters's husband Mun Grewal. Judy will be dearly missed by her husband Gordon and daughters Bonnie (Rob), Heather (Terry), Tammie (Mike) and Kristina. She will also be missed by grandchildren Sarah, Michael, Stephen, Leanne, Jennifer, Dylan and Bailey as well as great grandchildren Isaac, Tyler, Jake, Jordan, Jaxsen, Lukas, Nyla, Carson and Linden. Judy leaves behind her siblings Mary, Bill (Lorraine) and Ken (Joy) and nieces and nephews as well as many extended family members and friends including her lifetime friend Heather Clarke.



Judy spent her life living on Vancouver Island and enjoyed all aspects of living near the ocean including summers at the beach in Parksville and sitting at the Esquimalt Lagoon. One of her passions was watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports. She will be sadly missed at their games.



A special thank you to Dr. Anthony Nielson and staff at Victoria Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.



