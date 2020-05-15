Judith C. HOLLIER
July 17, 1937 - May 07, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy passed away at Victoria Hospice after a lengthy battle with cancer. Predeceased by her parents Bill and Elsie Harrison and her granddaughters's husband Mun Grewal. Judy will be dearly missed by her husband Gordon and daughters Bonnie (Rob), Heather (Terry), Tammie (Mike) and Kristina. She will also be missed by grandchildren Sarah, Michael, Stephen, Leanne, Jennifer, Dylan and Bailey as well as great grandchildren Isaac, Tyler, Jake, Jordan, Jaxsen, Lukas, Nyla, Carson and Linden. Judy leaves behind her siblings Mary, Bill (Lorraine) and Ken (Joy) and nieces and nephews as well as many extended family members and friends including her lifetime friend Heather Clarke.

Judy spent her life living on Vancouver Island and enjoyed all aspects of living near the ocean including summers at the beach in Parksville and sitting at the Esquimalt Lagoon. One of her passions was watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports. She will be sadly missed at their games.

A special thank you to Dr. Anthony Nielson and staff at Victoria Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved