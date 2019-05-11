Judith was a beautiful and inspirational woman. She will be dearly missed by her children: Kris, Corrine (Hamed), and Sean; by Tony Dimnik, her husband of 43 years; by her sisters Faye Deol and Debra Braak (Sid); by her extended family and friends. Judith lived a selfless and peaceful life. Her grace, intelligence, caring nature and humour touched all that she met. She was a dedicated yoga and reiki practitioner, a gifted chef, a talented writer and an advocate for women. Although she left us too soon, her light and love will live on into her next journey. Judith, we love you, and we will meet again!
Published in The Times Colonist from May 11 to May 12, 2019