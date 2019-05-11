Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith C. McDonnell. View Sign Obituary

Judith was a beautiful and inspirational woman. She will be dearly missed by her children: Kris, Corrine (Hamed), and Sean; by Tony Dimnik, her husband of 43 years; by her sisters Faye Deol and Debra Braak (Sid); by her extended family and friends. Judith lived a selfless and peaceful life. Her grace, intelligence, caring nature and humour touched all that she met. She was a dedicated yoga and reiki practitioner, a gifted chef, a talented writer and an advocate for women. Although she left us too soon, her light and love will live on into her next journey. Judith, we love you, and we will meet again!

Judith was a beautiful and inspirational woman. She will be dearly missed by her children: Kris, Corrine (Hamed), and Sean; by Tony Dimnik, her husband of 43 years; by her sisters Faye Deol and Debra Braak (Sid); by her extended family and friends. Judith lived a selfless and peaceful life. Her grace, intelligence, caring nature and humour touched all that she met. She was a dedicated yoga and reiki practitioner, a gifted chef, a talented writer and an advocate for women. Although she left us too soon, her light and love will live on into her next journey. Judith, we love you, and we will meet again! Published in The Times Colonist from May 11 to May 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close