On Nov 2, 2020 Judy Ottenbreit (nee Vandall) passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at age 67. Born on March 30, 1953 in Saskatoon, Sask, she grew up in Paris, Ontario, and lived in Victoria since the 1970's.



Judy's passion was making people laugh, her wit will be missed by all who knew her and that is a lot of folks, including her partner of 14 years, Lawrence Logan. She certainly enjoyed working as a postal clerk for many years before her retirement last April. Favourite activities were swimming and lifeguarding in her youth, curling as an adult plus Judy was a proud, long-time member of the Royal Canadian Legion. Always up for an adventure, traveling far away or close to home like whale watching or going for a drive along Vancouver Island just to visit a favourite spot for lunch.



Judy was predeceased by her parents, Armand and Renée Vandall, and her brothers, Victor and Dennis. Survived by her sister, Elaine Knack (Leonard) and brother, Martin (Janice), and her niece Tammy and nephews, Travis, Noel and Adam and their children.



No service at this time. Please donate to your local Legion Branch to support veterans in your community.



