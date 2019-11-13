Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Margaret Tait. View Sign Obituary

Judy “JT” passed away at home, with family by her side, after a hard-fought and courageous battle with cancer.



Predeceased by her parents, Robert and Sheila Tait, and love of her life, Bob Suave, Judy leaves behind children Jordan (Lisa), Jocelyn (Robert “Bones”), and Theresa (Billy). She will be very missed by her grandchildren Jordan, Emma, Ava, and Violet, and by extended family and countless others whose lives she touched.



Judy was a dynamic, exceptional, deeply compassionate, intelligent, insightful, brilliantly talented and interesting woman who brought wisdom, love, joy, care and healing to many. She had a varied and exceptional career as both an artist and a family and addictions therapist.



Mom exemplified love, care, compassion, acceptance and wisdom in her parenting. She was an extraordinary teacher and mentor. She was inspiring; she was hilarious (both intentional and unintentional); she was supportive; and always, she was affirming. She was a free spirit, loved 70s rock and disco music, a bohemian to the core, a fun, an unconventional, deeply spiritual one of a kind mom. Mom could warm a room with her presence. She was our Rockstar and our Hero.



She will loved and missed always XXX OOO

