CAPEWELL, Judith St. Clair (nee Campbell) February 5, 1940 - August 19, 2020 With great sadness, the family of Judy Capewell announces her passing. Born to Colin (CS) and Clair Campbell, Judy grew up in Reston, Manitoba with brothers Colin (CK), Gregg, and Neil. Married in June of 1969 to Gerald Kenneth Capewell, Judy spent some time in Prince George and Vancouver before settling in Bowser, Vancouver Island where she and her husband, Ken, owned and operated the local general store. Predeceased by her husband, Ken, in 1992 Judy subsequently relocated to Qualicum Beach where she engaged in her passions for gardening, painting, and dogs, and where she found pleasure in the company of family and many friends. Judy is survived by her brothers Gregg (Kathleen) and Neil (Janet), nieces Kasey and Bronwyn, nephew Neil (Frances), and last cherished dog Dixie. Beloved daughter, sister, wife, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend, Judy, your sharp wit and generous spirit will be sorely missed and fondly remembered. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Nanaimo Regional Hospital who cared for Judy in her final hours. Due to the current Covid situation, services will be private. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.qbmemorials.ca