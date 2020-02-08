AULENBACK, Judy 1943 - 2020 Judy Aulenback was born in Halifax, NS 29 March 1943 and passed away 29 January 2020 in Victoria. Too young but a much-needed rest from the ravages of dementia. Judy was predeceased by her parents 'Big' Jack and Pearle Ratcliffe and leaves her daughter, Catherine Demarchi (Mike) and grandchildren Emma and Devan; and her sister Nancy Wilkin (Barry) and their children Jennifer (Stephen) with grandchildren Dublin and Ollie, and Dexter (Corey). Judy will be remembered by family and friends for her selfless generosity and sharp wit. She was an award-winning Bernese Mountain Dog breeder and shower, an outstanding quilter, gourmet chef, master rose gardener, and oh my, those designer clothes! Her career was accounting, working many years for GA Checkpoint -- owned by Gordon Aulenback, Judy's one true love from Coast to Coast! Judy requested that no service be held. She loved animals, so if you would like to donate in her name, please consider the SPCA, The Humane Society, or similar.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020