Judy Cozette Woodcock born in Belleville, Ontario on October 1, 1946 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Jude was predeceased by her parents Percy and Muriel Lewis and her brother Craig Lewis. She will be greatly missed by her family: daughters, Danielle and Stephanie (Daryl) Woodcock, her grandson Jeremy (Jean) Stevenson, her granddaughters Amanda (Tyler) Stevenson, Ashley (Nate) Dailing, her great-grandson Oliver Stevenson, her dearest sister Fenis (Doug) Camp, brother Wayne (Joey) Lewis and many incredible nieces and nephews. She was an incredibly strong, brave woman who came to B.C. in 1972 with her two young daughters and quite literally the clothes on their backs. She was resourceful and possessed a strong work ethic, she enjoyed shopping and loved a good bargain. She played a substantial role in raising her grandchildren and spent many hours watching them excel in a variety of sports. Known as the "queen of clean" she always maintained a beautiful home which was envied by all. She believed the best way to keep a kitchen clean was to eat out despite being a great cook. She loved poutine, mushroom burgers and chocolate covered cherries. She had a keen wit and a great sense of humour, many fell victim to her classic one-liners over the years. Fiercely loyal, she was adored by all who were lucky to know her. She will be forever in our hearts.

