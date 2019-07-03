PERFECT, Judy (nee Clarke) March 29, 1948 - June 27, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Judy Perfect of Duncan, beloved wife of Pete Perfect for 50 wonderful years. She was the loving mother of: Diana (David), Sue (Lee), Jamie (Steph). She will also be dearly missed by her nine grandchildren: Shelby, Maddy, Hailey, Tristan, Gavin, Kendra, Mikayla, Stephanie, Korbyn as well as by sisters: Wendy (Brent) and Debbie (Ron). She was predeceased by her brother Patrick. Judy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She did nothing halfway - whether it was entertaining friends and family or organizing get-togethers. Her generous spirit, endless energy and warm heart were felt by all those lucky enough to have known her. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Sands Funeral Chapel, 187 Trunk Road, Duncan, BC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 3 to July 4, 2019