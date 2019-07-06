Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Schulz Mould. View Sign Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

SCHULZ, Judy /MOULD, Judy January 27, 1948 - June 21, 2019 Judy's life was as real as it gets More than she ever knew - Judy made a difference She truly mattered She left this world not knowing her greatness We can only hope she knows that now Her Dad and Mom lived on through her She loved them dearly And her whole family - each and every one And her sense of place in Saskatchewan Where roots made her the wonderful person she was Farm girl wholesomeness Infectious everywhere - even in the big city She gardened with incredible passion Not for the beauty but because it brought life And she lived the same way - with heart She loved Pere Murray of Notre Dame She often said he gave her a chance He also gave her a special chair - with arms Arms meant to wrap around the soul - for comfort She dragged it to every primary classroom she taught For the kids when they were sad and lonely A gift she paid forward her whole life This free spirit is now truly free But she will always be in our lives Whenever we laugh, or have Cheezies Or hear good jazz or see a baby grin Or give puppies kisses on the noses Or hug, or go for sushi - she will be there She made us all feel so special and loved She is family. She will be always Judy walked 10 miles a day And knew every puppy dog's name along the way Puppy dogs adored her They know where love and kindness abounds She changed little lives One child at a time With beliefs not opinions With love not lectures She did it to put "power in the blood" Of every single child So they could have a better chance They're grown now And they remember She was rejected for jury duty twice Told the judge the accused just needed another chance She knew there was no such thing As an insignificant act of kindness And the doctor who gave her the bad news She even tried to make him feel better He didn't know what to do with that But I doubt he'll ever forget her She loved Blue Zones And Costa Rican fishing villages Because they're wholesome Because they're proud of the right things Because their smile is genuine And because their babies grinned so freely Well, Judy made those little grins appear Whether dancing around the kitchen Or wiping a tiny bum She shone like no other You just had to meet her once To see that she was rare A little bit of Judy stays behind In every one of us she touched And a little bit of each of us goes with her Because she let us in so freely If there ever was a life to celebrate Judy's presence among us was it And celebrate Judy we will When the time is right - we'll let you know For now she just asks That you say a prayer for her If you're into that And don't forget to live the dream Soulmates we were and always will be I sat in her chair to pull this together She always wanted Good Vibes only And they were there These words fall very short - but they try Donations in Judy's memory? Disadvantaged children Animal rescue Victoria Hospice Or Your Choice - they all count - she knows that To offer a condolence please visit







SCHULZ, Judy /MOULD, Judy January 27, 1948 - June 21, 2019 Judy's life was as real as it gets More than she ever knew - Judy made a difference She truly mattered She left this world not knowing her greatness We can only hope she knows that now Her Dad and Mom lived on through her She loved them dearly And her whole family - each and every one And her sense of place in Saskatchewan Where roots made her the wonderful person she was Farm girl wholesomeness Infectious everywhere - even in the big city She gardened with incredible passion Not for the beauty but because it brought life And she lived the same way - with heart She loved Pere Murray of Notre Dame She often said he gave her a chance He also gave her a special chair - with arms Arms meant to wrap around the soul - for comfort She dragged it to every primary classroom she taught For the kids when they were sad and lonely A gift she paid forward her whole life This free spirit is now truly free But she will always be in our lives Whenever we laugh, or have Cheezies Or hear good jazz or see a baby grin Or give puppies kisses on the noses Or hug, or go for sushi - she will be there She made us all feel so special and loved She is family. She will be always Judy walked 10 miles a day And knew every puppy dog's name along the way Puppy dogs adored her They know where love and kindness abounds She changed little lives One child at a time With beliefs not opinions With love not lectures She did it to put "power in the blood" Of every single child So they could have a better chance They're grown now And they remember She was rejected for jury duty twice Told the judge the accused just needed another chance She knew there was no such thing As an insignificant act of kindness And the doctor who gave her the bad news She even tried to make him feel better He didn't know what to do with that But I doubt he'll ever forget her She loved Blue Zones And Costa Rican fishing villages Because they're wholesome Because they're proud of the right things Because their smile is genuine And because their babies grinned so freely Well, Judy made those little grins appear Whether dancing around the kitchen Or wiping a tiny bum She shone like no other You just had to meet her once To see that she was rare A little bit of Judy stays behind In every one of us she touched And a little bit of each of us goes with her Because she let us in so freely If there ever was a life to celebrate Judy's presence among us was it And celebrate Judy we will When the time is right - we'll let you know For now she just asks That you say a prayer for her If you're into that And don't forget to live the dream Soulmates we were and always will be I sat in her chair to pull this together She always wanted Good Vibes only And they were there These words fall very short - but they try Donations in Judy's memory? Disadvantaged children Animal rescue Victoria Hospice Or Your Choice - they all count - she knows that To offer a condolence please visit www.earthsoption.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 6 to July 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close